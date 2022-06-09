A-level students have been “thrown off” and “upset” after an exam paper was missing pages and questions expected on Shakespeare texts.

Unions said Othello - which some had studied - was completely absent from the Welsh A-level exam this week, while half of the questions expected on two other plays were also missing.

The exam board has apologised for what is called a “paper collation error” in its Shakespeare exam.

Students in Wales said this mistake caused them problems when taking the WJEC exam this week.

“Completely threw me off,” one tweeted.

A-level students said they had to spend time waiting until they had received the exam in full.

Eithne Hughes from the Association of School and College Leaders Cymru said there would “inevitably” be “teething problems” with summer exams this year, before the first held since the Covid pandemic hit.

But she said the union was “astounded at the lack of quality assurance and quality control” that led to students being handed papers missing “four critical pages” during the English Language and Literature A2 Unit 3 exam on Tuesday.

“Learners who have been diligently studying and revising Shakespeare and expecting questions on Othello will have been thrown into a state of panic by the total absence of the play from the paper, whilst those studying both Much Ado About Nothing and The Tempest were missing half of the questions they were anticipating,” the union leader said.

She added: “We note that WJEC has apologised to the affected learners but this does little to address the emotional upset and distress caused by errors that simply should not have happened.”

Meanwhile Laura Doel from another union, NAHT Cymru ,said: “While we anticipated some disruption, four pages missing out of an English A level exam paper is unforgivable.”

A spokesperson for the exam board in charge, WJEC, said the mistake was a “rare occurrence” and it was taking the matter “very seriously”.

“We would like to reassure students that we have robust procedures in place to ensure they are not disadvantaged and that they are treated fairly,” they said.

“All examination answers will be considered carefully during the marking and grading process to ensure all students are provided with a fair qualification result”

The exam board spokesperson added:“This is our immediate priority, and once results have been issued in August, we will look carefully at the reasons for the error that occurred and take action as appropriate.”