When do children go back to school in the UK?

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Children and parents will soon be saying goodbye to the long summer holiday season after a well-deserved break.

Students in state schools were enjoying one of the biggest breaks from education, lasting around six weeks. Independent schools tend to have longer holidays, but this can vary from school to school.

Many families are now preparing to stock up with back-to-school essentials as the new academic year looms around the corner.

The start of the new school year can differ across the UK, so it is best to make note of term dates and upcoming holidays.

Here is what you need to know about term dates across England, Wales, Northern Ireland and Scotland.

When do children return to school?

Well, it depends on where you are living and on each school or local education authority (LEA).

For the most part, many pupils may return to school around Monday 4 September or Tuesday 5 September, in England and Wales.

In Scotland, some pupils went back to school on 16 August or slightly later in the month as they broke up earlier for the summer holidays.

In Northern Ireland, the school term is set to begin on Friday 1 September.

When are the school holidays in 2023 to 2024?

In England and Wales, term and holiday dates may differ by local councils, but the majority of dates are as follows:

Autumn term 2023

Term starts on: Monday 4 September 2023

Half term: Monday 23 October to Friday 27 October 2023

Term ends on: Thursday 21 December 2023

Christmas holiday: Friday 22 December 2023 to Friday 5 January 2024

Spring term 2024

Term starts on: Monday 8 January 2024

Half term: Monday 12 February to Friday 16 February 2024

Term ends on: Thursday 28 March 2024

Easter holiday: Friday 29 March – Friday 12 April 2024

Summer term

Term starts on: Monday 15 April 2024

May day: Monday 6 May 2024

Half term: Monday 27 May to Friday 31 May 2024

Term ends on: Monday 29 July 2024

If you’re based in England or Wales, you can find out the exact term time dates in your local area here.

In Scotland, the term time and holiday dates are:

Autumn term 2023

Term starts on: Wednesday 16 August 2023

Half term: Monday 9 October to Monday 16 October 2023

Term ends on: Thursday 23 December 2023

Christmas holiday: Friday 24 December 2023 to Friday 5 January, 2024

Spring term 2024

Term starts on: Monday 8 January 2024

Half term: Monday 12 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024

Term ends on: Thursday 28 March 2024

Easter holiday: Friday 29 March 2024 to Friday 12 April 2024

Summer term

Term starts on: Monday 15 April 2024

May day: Monday 6 May 2024

Term ends on: Friday 28 June 2024

If you are based in Scotland, you can find the full list of dates through your local council here.

In Northern Ireland, the term time and holiday dates are:

Autumn term 2023

Term starts on: Friday 1 September 2023

Term ends on: Thursday 21 December 2023

Christmas holiday: Friday 22 December 2023 to Tuesday 2 January 2024

Spring term 2024

Term starts on: Wednesday 3 January 2024

Mid-term: Thursday 15 February 2024 to Friday 16 February 2024

Term ends on: Wednesday 27 March 2024

Easter holiday: Thursday 28 March 2024 to Thursday 4 April 2024

Summer term

Term starts on: Friday 5 April 2024

May day: Monday 6 May 2024

Term ends on: Friday 28 June 2024

If you are based in Northern Ireland, you can find the full list of term dates here.