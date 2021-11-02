Around 248,000 pupils off school due to Covid in week before half-term

Tuesday 02 November 2021 13:17
comments
(Independent)

An estimated 248,000 children in England did not go to school in the week before half-term due to a Covid-related reason, according to official figures.

Around 127,000 of these were off school because they had Covid, the Department for Education (DfE) statistics show.

An estimated 3.2 per cent of all pupils in the country were off due to a Covid-related reason on 21 October just before half-term - up from 2.6 per cent, or 209,000, the week before.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments