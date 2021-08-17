Remote Scottish island looking for headteacher for three pupils

A sparsely populated island located in the very north of Scotland is on the hunt for a headteacher for its primary school - which has just three pupils.

The island, home to more puffins than people, is looking for an individual to join the 60-strong community with a “slower pace of life”, where “knitting, crofting and the natural world” are all important parts of local heritage.

The Shetland Islands’ blog calls the role a “once in a lifetime opportunity” and explains: “Despite the small classroom size, this is an opportunity to become part of a friendly, collaborative island community.”

“Knitting, crofting and the natural world are all important parts of Fair Isle’s culture and heritage and this is a chance to get involved, as well as learn and pass on skills to future generations,” it adds.

“If you’re a teacher and hankering for a complete change of scene on a truly special island, then this could be the post for you,” the job listing adds.

The applicant who is chosen for the job at Fair Isle Primary School will earn a salary of £56,787 per year for the permanent role, which will involve working 35 hours every week.

As well as this, they will receive an annual payment of £2,265, under Scotland’s Distant Islands Allowance, which has been set up to encourage qualified people to relocate for work.

There will also be a relocation package provided for the successful candidate and anyone prepared to make the trip for an interview will have their expenses paid for, the job advert says.

Fair Isle has been owned by the National Trust for Scotland since 1954 and is located about 25 miles to the south of Shetland mainland and a similar distance north of Orkney.

To reach the island, visitors must either embark on a two-and-a-half hour ferry trip, or take a 25 minute flight.