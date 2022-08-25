Jump to content
GCSE grades fall from Covid record high in crackdown on grade inflation

Both pass rate and percentage of top grade drops

Zoe Tidman
Thursday 25 August 2022 09:47
Comments
Education minister says it is 'part of the plan' for GCSE results to be lower in 2022

GCSE grades have fallen from an all-time high during the Covid pandemic as efforts to curb grade inflation kicked into force.

Hundreds of thousands of students in England, Wales and Northern Ireland picked up their results on Thursday in the first year of exams since the Covid pandemic hit.

Both the overall pass rate and proportion of top grades have dropped this year, according to official figures.

Around 73 per cent of GCSE entries received a 4/C, which is considered a pass. This was down from a record 77 per cent last year, when grades were awarded by teachers instead.

Meanwhile, 26.3 per cent of GCSEs were given the top grades of 7/A or above this year compared to 28.9 per cent - another all-time high - in 2021.

Recommended

This was expected as part of staggered efforts to crack down on grade inflation.

Marks were still higher than before the Covid pandemic - when the pass rate was 67.3 per cent and top grades stood at 20.8 per cent - in recognition of disruption experienced.

Will Quince, an education minister, said it was “very much part of the plan” for GCSE grades this year to be lower than 2020 and 2021 on the morning of results day.

Students at the Roedean School in Brighton opened their GCSE results this morning

(PA)

Geoff Barton from the Association of School and College Leaders congratulate students who received their GCSE today, as well as those receiving vocational and technical qualifications.

“They deserve great credit for all they have achieved in the most difficult circumstances imaginable – a global pandemic which has caused wave after wave of disruption to the education system over the past two years,” he said.

The union leader said the fact grades were “generally lower” compared to last year “has nothing to do with the performance of pupils” but instead the decision of government and regulator Ofqual to crack down on grade inflation.

(PA)

Girls continued their lead over boys this year, with 30.0 per cent of entries achieving a 7/A, compared with 22.6 per cent for males.

The gap has closed slightly from last year, when 33.4 per cent of female entries were awarded 7/A or above compared with 24.4 per cent for males.

Separate figures, published by exams regulator Ofqual, showed that 2,193 16-year-olds in England got grade 9 in all their subjects - including 13 students who did at least 12 GCSEs.

While traditional A*-G grades are used in Northern Ireland and Wales, in England these have been replaced in with a 9-1 system, where nine is the highest. A 4 is broadly equivalent to a C grade, and a 7 is broadly equivalent to an A.

Kath Thomas, the interim chief execuive officer at the Joint Council for Qualifications, said: “This is the first time in three years that results have been based on formal exams and coursework, so it’s a welcome step back towards normality.”

Recommended

James Cleverly, the education secretary, said: “Students receiving their results today should be extremely proud, and I want to congratulate them all. The teaching profession has worked incredibly hard and these results are a testament to the resilience of both our students and staff.”

Additional reporting by Press Association

