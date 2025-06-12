The foreign language currently the most popular among GCSE students

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Spanish has surpassed French as the most popular foreign language at GCSE level, new figures indicate.

Provisional data for England reveals a 1.9 per cent decrease in French GCSE entries this summer, falling from 130,650 last year to 128,155 this year. German GCSE entries have also declined by 7.6 per cent, from 35,110 to 32,430.

Conversely, Spanish GCSE entries have risen by 1.6 per cent, from 129,935 in the summer of 2024 to 131,985 this summer, according to Ofqual data.

A school leaders’ union suggests that the increasing popularity of Spanish may be attributed to students' familiarity with the language due to the popularity of Spain, the Balearic Islands, and the Canary Islands as holiday destinations.

At the A-level, French and German entries have also decreased by 8.3 per cent and 6.8 per cent, respectively, while Spanish A-level entries have increased by 1.4 per cent.

Overall, the total number of entries for this summer’s GCSE and A-level exams has decreased, according to the data released on Thursday.

GCSE provisional entries have fallen by 0.6 per cent from 5,811,595 in summer 2024 to 5,777,020 this summer.

Meanwhile, A-level entries have decreased by 0.4 per cent from 825,355 last summer to 821,875 this summer.

The decrease for GCSE entries this summer is because of a drop in entries for subjects in the English Baccalaureate (EBacc) measure as well as non-EBacc subjects, England’s exams regulator Ofqual said.

The EBacc is a performance measure which aims to ensure pupils take English, maths, science, a humanities subject and a language at GCSE.

GCSE entries for computing – an EBacc subject – have decreased by 4.7 per cent on last year, while entries for history are down by 5.9 per cent on last summer.

In March, the interim report of the independent curriculum and assessment review said it will consider whether the EBacc remains “effective”.

The review suggested that the EBacc may “constrain the choice of students” in school, and it could limit their access to vocational and arts subjects.

The provisional figures also show GCSE entries for art and design subjects are down by 1.7 per cent on last year, and GCSE entries for drama are down 1.5 per cent.

Pepe Di’Iasio, general secretary of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL), said: “The rising popularity of Spanish as a choice for GCSE probably reflects the fact that many young people may be more familiar with the Spanish language, because of the popularity of Spain, the Balearics and Canary Islands as holiday destinations, than they are with French and German.

“That then tends to be reinforced by what friends and siblings are studying.

“The growing popularity of Spanish is really good news as there has been a long-term decline in modern foreign languages, but we do need to do more at a national level to boost language learning more generally.”

The top 10 most popular GCSEs based on entries is unchanged from last year, with combined science in first place follow by maths, English language, English literature, history, geography, religious studies, art & design, biology and chemistry.

Outside the top 10, business studies has moved up from 14th place in 2024 to 13th this year, while PE has risen from 17th to 16th.

French has dropped two places from 12th to 14th, with Spanish moving up from 13th to 12th.

Vicky Gough, schools adviser at the British Council, said: “Spanish has grown in importance for the UK, both as a key global business language and through its popularity in tourism.

“It is now the second most widely spoken first language in the world.

“At the same time, we’ve seen a steady, if uneven, decline in the uptake of French and German, with German falling significantly year on year.

“Many pupils perceive Spanish as easier to learn and recognise its global reach and usefulness.

“While the rise of Spanish is encouraging, the decline in French and German is a real concern.

“These languages are spoken in the UK’s two largest non-English-speaking trading partners and continue to be highly valued by employers.”

Sarah Hannafin, head of policy at school leaders’ union NAHT, said: “It is hard to know for sure why entries have dropped in certain subjects – there is always some variability year on year.

“But one possibility is that with recruitment challenges really biting in schools, some simply don’t have the teachers they need to offer courses in certain subjects.

“Teacher recruitment targets were missed in computing, chemistry, physics and modern foreign languages in the last couple of years, and these are among the subjects which experienced a fall in entries.

“This underlines the need for the Government to address head on the fundamental causes of the recruitment and retention crisis gripping schools, which ultimately affects students as well as increasingly stretched leaders and teachers.”