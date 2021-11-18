Gender pay gap in schools growing wider

Unions say women in leadership roles have taken ‘double hit’, reports Liam James

Thursday 18 November 2021 07:07
comments
<p>Report finds gap has widened by almost £1,000 in primary schools </p>

Report finds gap has widened by almost £1,000 in primary schools

(PA)

The gender pay gap in school has grown wider over the last decade, unions have warned.

Men still typically earn more than women and the gap widens in more senior positions, according to an upcoming report from bodies representing school leaders.

Paul Whiteman, general secretary of head teachers’ union NAHT, said pay had eroded across the board for school leaders in the past ten years but women seemed to have taken a “double hit”.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

View comments