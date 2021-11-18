Gender pay gap in schools growing wider
Unions say women in leadership roles have taken ‘double hit’, reports Liam James
The gender pay gap in school has grown wider over the last decade, unions have warned.
Men still typically earn more than women and the gap widens in more senior positions, according to an upcoming report from bodies representing school leaders.
Paul Whiteman, general secretary of head teachers’ union NAHT, said pay had eroded across the board for school leaders in the past ten years but women seemed to have taken a “double hit”.
