How Rishi Sunak plan to make all pupils study maths until 18 will work

A-Levels will not be compulsory but ministers considering T-Levels

Jane Dalton
Wednesday 04 January 2023 21:27
Comments
Rishi Sunak wants all pupils to continue studying maths until they are 18, partly to raise UK standards to meet those of similar nations and partly to boost people’s financial literacy.

But the government also “does not envisage” making maths A-Level compulsory for all teenagers, Downing Street says.

Instead, they could be obliged to take a maths course alongside other subjects.

Ministers are “exploring existing routes”, such as the Core Maths qualification and T-levels, as well as “more innovative” choices, No 10 said.

Core Maths, introduced in 2014, is designed for pupils who have achieved a grade 4 or above in GCSE maths but who are not taking AS or A-Level maths.

T-Levels, launched in September 2020, are two-year technical courses taken after GCSEs. They involve practical and knowledge-based learning at a school or college and on-the-job experience through an industry placement of around six weeks.

Mr Sunak’s plans are an ambition only at this stage and details such as whether there would be exams have not yet been fleshed out. Further detail will be set out in due course, No 10 says.

Work on the changes will begin in this parliament but the plan will not be implemented until after the next election, due before 25 January 2025.

If Labour win the election, they would have to decide whether to scrap the idea or push ahead with it.

In 2011, a report for the Conservatives by mathematician and TV presenter Carol Vorderman recommended all pupils should study maths to 18, but the recommendation was not followed.

Mr Sunak pledged during the first Conservative leadership campaign last year to introduce a “British baccalaureate”, which he said would also involve compulsory English study in sixth form.

The government argues that the English A-Level system narrows down the number of subjects teenagers study more quickly than in other countries.

Critics say this hampers the drive to create all-rounders, while supporters say it allows students to adapt more quickly to the rigours of a university course.

Supporters of plans to study maths for longer say it would ensure benefits for daily life as well as in the jobs market, giving pupils the skills to feel confident with finances such as researching mortgage deals and savings rates.

