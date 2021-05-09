More than one million pupils to be given mental health support to tackle pandemic impact
NHS England boss says there is an ‘urgent necessity to expand services’
Zoe Tidman
Sunday 09 May 2021 02:12 comments
More than a million pupils will be given access to mental health support as part of efforts to tackle the impact of the coronavirus pandemic.
The NHS is expanding services in light of the disruption caused by Covid-19 and lockdowns.
From this year, teams of experts are offering support to children experiencing anxiety and depression in a bid to prevent problems escalating into serious mental health issues that continue into adulthood.
