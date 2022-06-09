Number of children eligible for free school meals soars to nearly 2 million
Union boss says this represents a ‘shocking increase’ in England
The number of children eligible for free school meals has soared in England to reach 1.9 million, according to official government statistics.
Around 170,000 more pupils qualified at the start of this year compared to the one before.
This represents a jump of around 9 per cent in England, which is grappling with a cost-of-living crisis.
Julie McCulloch from the Association of School and College Leaders said: “It is shocking that in one of the world’s wealthiest economies we are seeing a very significant increase in the number of children eligible for free school meals, and therefore living in extremely difficult financial circumstances.”
The free school meals scheme is available to the most disadvantaged pupils in the UK from low-income families.
According to government data, 22.5 per cent of pupils in England - or 1.9 million - were eligible at the start of the year.
This was compared to 20.8 per cent in January 2021.

