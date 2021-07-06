School bubbles to end and in-house teaching to remain at universities, Gavin Williamson confirms

The school bubble system is to be dropped and in-person teaching will remain at universities, Gavin Williamson has confirmed.

The education secretary said the bubble system - which has kept pupils and teachings in groups to minimise mixing amid the Covid pandemic - and isolation is “causing disruption to many children’s education”.

Also on Tuesday, the government said levels of school absence linked to Covid-19 was at its highest level since March.

Concerns have been raised in recent weeks about the interpretation of rules which have resulted in large groups of pupils being sent home for 10 days if another pupil in their bubble tests positive for Covid-19.