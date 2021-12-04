Families face postcode lottery over help with cost of school uniform, figures reveal
Fewer than one-fifth of councils in England choose to run school uniform grants for low-income families, Zoe Tidman reports
Struggling families are facing a postcode lottery over whether they can get financial help for school uniform costs from their local council, new figures reveal.
Fewer than one-fifth of councils in England choose to run school uniform grants for low-income families, Freedom of Information responses seen by The Independent show.
The leader of the Association of School and College Leaders (ASCL) said his union was “not surprised” by the findings, given government funding cuts over the past decade.
