GCSE top grades fall but remain over pre-Covid levels

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Voices Dispatches email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Students being awarded top grades in their GCSE exams has dropped from last year, but remains higher than 2019, as grading returns to pre-pandemic levels.

Figures show that 22 per cent of pupils were awarded the top grades of 7/A or above, down from 26.3 per cent in 2022 but up from 20.8 per cent in 2019.

This forms part of a plan to bring grades down to pre-pandemic levels in England this year, with the exam regulator previously warning schools and headteachers to expect a drop in top GCSE grades.

It comes after Covid-19 led to an increase in grades in 2020 and 2021, with the results based on teacher assessments instead of exams.

GCSE pupils in the UK last year had a pass rate of 73.2 per cent, compared with 67.3 per cent in 2019.

With efforts made to restore grading to similar levels to 2019, the number of pupils in England achieving at least a grade 4 in English and maths GCSE has fallen, which could impact whether they go on to sixth form, college or training.

In England, many pupils who fail English or maths GCSE must resit them until they are able to leave school.

Traditional A*-G grades are used in Wales and Northern Ireland while England’s results have been replaced with a 9-1 system, with 9 being the highest. A 4 is considered the equivalent to a C or a standard pass, and a 7 being equivalent to an A.

Grading has returned to pre-pandemic levels following an increase in grades in 2020 and 2021 (Gareth Fuller/PA) (PA Wire)

According to figures from Ofqual, the number of 16-year-old students in England who received a 9 – the highest grade under the numerical grading system – in all their subjects has nearly halved from last year.

Some 1,150 16-year-olds in England taking at least seven GCSEs achieved a grade 9 in all their subjects, compared with 2,193 last year and 837 in 2019.

Key subjects such as Mathematics and English have seen a drop in highest grades, with 17.5 per cent achieving a 7/A or above in Maths compared to 20.1 per cent in 2022.

In English, top performing students saw a drop from 20.4 per cent down to 16.3 per cent compared to last year.

Last week, the proportion of A-level entries achieving top grades fell – with some 73,000 fewer top A-level grades than last year – but it also remained above pre-pandemic levels.

Girls continued their lead over boys for the top GCSE grades, with 24.9 per cent of entries awarded 7/A or above compared with 19.1 per cent for males – a gap of 5.8 percentage points.

But the gap has narrowed from last year when girls were ahead of boys by 7.4 percentage points (30.0 per cent girls, 22.6 per cent boys) and from 2019 when girls led by 6.5 percentage points.

It is the narrowest lead enjoyed by girls at 7/A since 2009.

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said that grading was returning to normal (Jonathan Brady/PA) (PA Wire)

Last year’s GCSE results in England saw the widest gap in results for a decade between disadvantaged pupils and their better-off peers, with unions and headteachers noting a rise in anxiety in the aftermath of Covid-19 and the cost of living crisis.

Schools minister Nick Gibb said differences in GCSE grading across the UK should not disadvantage pupils.

Asked if some pupils were being disadvantaged through a lack of continuity across all four nations of the UK when it comes to grading, he told GB News: "No they won’t be because the sixth form or wherever they are going to go next in the next phase of their education, they take that into account, they know there is a difference approach to grading.

"And we saw that last week with A Levels, that universities are aware of the different approaches to these qualifications in different parts of the United Kingdom. And the same applies to GCSEs. Most young people will transition to an institution local to them."

Bill Watkin, chief executive of the Sixth Form Colleges Association (SFCA), said it was “possible” that some sixth forms and colleges will lower the GCSE grades required for entry compared with last year.

He said: “I think entry level requirements compared to the last two years might be flexed to accommodate people who have got lower grades than they would have got in the last two years.

“But what no-one wants to do is to raise false hopes by saying ‘Oh, you’ve got 3s and 4s in your GCSEs. I’m sure last year they would have been 4s and 5s so let’s put you on an A-level course’. Because the bottom line is if you do that you risk a young person being overstretched and very unhappy.”

Education secretary Gillian Keegan said: “This cohort have shown tremendous resilience in recent years and should be proud of all the work they’ve done to reach this milestone.

“Grading is returning to normal which means a pupil who would have achieved a grade 4 before the pandemic is just as likely to achieve that this year.”

She added: “Students now have more options to choose from than ever before – such as our high-quality T-levels, including legal and agriculture starting from this September.

“They can also take A-levels or earn and learn on a wide range of apprenticeships, from journalism to accountancy.

“Whichever path students decide to take, they can have confidence it will set them up for a successful career. I wish everyone the very best as they move on to their next chapter.”