Ofsted visit to go ahead at school where headteacher planned inspection boycott

An Ofsted inspection will go ahead at a school despite the headteacher saying she was “taking the stand” and would refuse inspectors in solidarity with Ruth Perry.

Flora Cooper, executive headteacher of the John Rankin Schools, in Newbury, Berkshire, took to Twitter to announce her plans to boycott Ofsted.

She posted on Monday: “We have to do this! I’m taking the stand!” and that she is, “Doing this for everyone for our school staff everywhere!”

It follows the tragic death of Ms Perry who killed herself in January while waiting for an Ofsted report which gave her school the lowest possible rating, her family said. The 53-year-old was head teacher at Caversham Primary School in Reading.

Ms Perry’s sister, Professor Julia Waters, said in a statement on behalf of the family that some of the Ofsted inspectors’ conclusions were “sensationalist” and “drawn from scant evidence”, such as gaps in record-keeping and typical childish behaviour.

Although Ms Cooper had called on people to come out and support her at the school on Monday, she later posted a tweet asking people not to come to her school.

A spokesperson for West Berkshire Council said on Tuesday morning: “An Ofsted inspection at John Rankin School will now go ahead today following discussions between the parties involved yesterday afternoon.

“We understand that the inspection process can be a busy and stressful time for teachers, governors and school staff.

“As a council, we work closely with all of our schools to support them through the inspection process and address any individual concerns.”

She was absolutely brilliant and the pressure and the stress that she was under was immense Liz, a former primary school teacher

Two former teachers stood in protest outside John Rankin Infant School on Tuesday morning following the death of Ms Perry.

Liz, a former primary school teacher who was mentored by Ms Perry when the school went into special measures, said: “It is just unimaginable.

“There is not a day where I don’t think about Ruth and the loss not only obviously to her family but the entire teaching community.

“She didn’t just care and dedicate herself to her school and her pupils, she was also a huge support for schools in the Reading area and beyond.

“She was absolutely brilliant and the pressure and the stress that she was under was immense.”

A photograph of Ruth Perry attached to the fence outside John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (PA)

Ellen and Liz outside the gates to John Rankin Schools in Newbury, Berkshire (PA)

Jelena, who has a child at John Rankin Junior School in Newbury, Berkshire, but asked not to give her surname, said she was backing headteacher Flora Cooper against “intensely cruel” Ofsted inspections.

The 53-year-old full-time mother said: “I just wanted to come out and show my support to Flora, who has bravely come forward.

“I was surprised because it’s a brave move but I thought it was a bold move and it had to be done and I knew why she was doing it.

“The system is so antiquated and needs a complete reform.

“To give a school so little notice and put that school and those teachers under pressure when they’re already under pressure is intensely cruel.

“People’s mental health is at stake, as we found out at Caversham. Who’s managing that? Nobody. Where’s the support for that? There isn’t any.”