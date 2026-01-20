Parents to receive guide on how to complain to schools amid rise in disputes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Parents are set to receive a new government-backed guide on how to formally complain to their child’s school, in a bid to curb a significant rise in escalated and often aggressive disputes.

The comprehensive five-step process, developed by the Department for Education (DfE), charity Parentkind, and schools watchdog Ofsted, aims to foster a more "positive, respectful way" for parents to address concerns with educational institutions.

This initiative follows widespread reports from schools detailing a surge in parental complaints, particularly those aired on social media platforms.

The guide explicitly advises parents against using social media to voice grievances, urging them to avoid aggressive behaviour, targeting individuals, or "building a crowd" around their issues.

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson commented: "As a parent, I know how it feels to be worried about your child at school – especially when it’s not clear who to speak to or what to say.

“This guide will give families the confidence to raise concerns, encouraging schools and parents to work together to address their worries in a positive and respectful way so every child can learn in a calm, supportive environment."

She added that the DfE’s delayed Schools White Paper, due this year, will further outline plans to "reset the relationship between parents and teachers".

The guidance will help parents distinguish between feedback, a concern, or a formal complaint, advising on whether to approach a teacher or escalate directly to the headteacher.

open image in gallery Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson hopes the guide will give parents confidence to raise concerns in an appropriate manner ( PA )

It stresses the importance of keeping complaints objective, positive, constructive, and free from "accusations against individuals". Parents will also find advice on locating their school’s complaints policy and understanding potential resolution timelines.

While advocating for direct resolution "in discussion with your school", the guide also provides clear steps for escalating a complaint if it remains unresolved. Furthermore, it outlines the consequences for parents who act unreasonably during the complaints process.

Sir Martyn Oliver, Ofsted chief inspector, stated: "It is always better for all involved when complaints can be resolved directly between a parent and their child’s school, without things spiralling onto social media or relationships becoming unnecessarily heated. And, in the vast majority of cases, issues can be fixed quickly and civilly without any need for escalation to Ofsted."

The need for such a guide is underscored by recent data. A 2025 Parentkind survey revealed that one in five parents had made at least two formal complaints to their child’s school in the past year, with many admitting to posting them on social media.

Separately, a Browne Jacobson survey found that two-thirds (65%) of school leaders reported an increase in parental complaints during the 2023-24 academic year, with many noting a quicker escalation to formal stages.

Alarmingly, a poll by the NAHT school leaders’ union indicated that over four in five (82%) school leaders experienced abuse from parents last year.

The guide will be accessible online from Tuesday and distributed across England, enjoying broad support from various education organisations, including all teaching unions.