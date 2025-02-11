Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A parent is up in arms after his child was given a detention for getting under 90 per cent in maths homework.

The unnamed Year 7 pupil got the 30-minute punishment at Stewards Academy in Harlow, Essex for getting 81%.

The Department for Education guidance, says a detention is a "sanction" for pupils who misbehave.

But headteacher Stephen Drew, who appeared on the reality show Educating Essex, stood up for the strict policy saying homework support was offered to pupils at the school given “requires improvement” by Ofsted last year.

He said the pass threshold varied according to which ability group pupils were in.

The child’s parent told the BBC he believed the policy had been detrimental to children who were "in a higher set but not able to get a higher result".

"He'd done the homework with his mum. She'd supported him with it, and they'd struggled," he said.

"If children have made an attempt to do something and then they're being punished for that attempt, I feel it will have negative consequences for children's mental wellbeing and confidence.

"It seems schools are under pressure to provide excellent results all the time, and that 90 per cent isn't good enough."

He added: "Those children in the middle ground are going to be continuously in trouble for not quite hitting those thresholds.

"And that would be really depressing as a child: trying to do your best and not quite hitting the mark, and so having to attend mandatory detention.”

The academy’s head said the school was under pressure after receiving a ‘requires improvement’ rating from Ofsted last year.

Mr Drew, who joined the school in September, told the broadcaster: "Yes, it is a challenge for young people to say, 'you have to reach this standard', but in order to help them do that we are putting in place the support in the classroom.

“I'm very, very clear we have a significant amount of work to do in order to enable our young people to reach the standards they are capable of.”

The Department for Education said: "It is for school leaders to develop and implement a policy that works for their own schools and school community.

"The department does not endorse any one approach to behaviour and head teachers should use their professional judgement when implementing a behaviour policy where both staff and pupils can work in safety and are respected."