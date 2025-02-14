Students to learn how to work from home at college

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A further education college is including remote working in its T-Level curriculum from September.

Lincoln College’s Assistant Principal for Heart, Health and Care, Steve Horsfield, said 50 per cent of the placements on certain courses, such as digital, could be done remotely, and it would give a realistic experience of working life.

T-Levels are technical qualifications, equivalent to A-Levels, that work closely with industries. Part of the course includes a mandatory work placement.

Mr Horsfield told the BBC that the decision to offer work placements that included home working was to “replicate what’s going on in the industry itself”, made after working closely with employers.

He said: "It's why we're so focused on holding employer boards, we speak to industry partners across all of our T-levels regularly and they really support us with how we develop and work with our learners.

"It's not a decision we've taken lightly, it's taken with lots of research and through the industries themselves, to make it industry-specific with them."

The decision comes as working from home has grown more prevalent since the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020 led to a number of employees being unable to go to the office.

In November, the Office for National Statistics revealed that 26 per cent of people had said they’d been hybrid-working the previous seven days - meaning they spent some days in the workplace and other days at home - while 14 per cent worked from home fully. Meanwhile, 41 per cent had commuted to their workplace every day.

The growth of working from home culture has proven divisive, as Lord Rose, the former Asda boss, said it had created a generation of people “not doing proper work”.

Meanwhile, business secretary Jonathan Reynolds said flexible working was “good for productivity and resilience”.

Lincoln College said it would only bring in remote working where it was suitable and relevant to the placement.