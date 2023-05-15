Year 6 SATs: Would you pass the maths paper? Take our quiz to find out

Sign up for a full digest of all the best opinions of the week in our Voices Dispatches email Sign up to our free weekly Voices newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Parents and teachers have been left infuriated after this week’s SATs exams left children in tears.

The National Association of Head Teachers, which represents heads at the majority of primary schools, said it plans to raise the issue with the exams team at schools regulator Ofqual.

One teacher tagged education secretary Gillian Keegan in a Twitter post which said: “Today’s SATs Maths Reasoning paper was the hardest I have ever seen in 20 years of teaching Y6.

“After 2 lockdowns, why would you inflict this on 10 and 11 yr olds destroying their confidence and sending them to high school feeling like failures? Why?”

As teachers across the country attest to the difficulty of this year’s SATs papers, we want to see how you would fare. Answer the 10 questions below from previous papers to test your knowledge.

Question 1

A box of crisps contains three different flavours. A quarter of the packets are prawn cocktail flavour. The probability of picking cheese and onion flavour is 30% What is the probability of picking salt and vinegar flavour?

Question 2

Here is an equation.

m – 2n = 10 When n = 20 what is the value of m?

Question 3

What is 10% of a half?

Question 4

Megan says, ‘If two rectangles have the same perimeter, they must have the same area.’ Is she correct? Explain your answer.

Question 5

Solve this equation. 7y + 12 = 5y + 40

Question 6

Runa and Jon each start with the same number. Runa rounds the number to the nearest hundred. Jon rounds the number to the nearest ten. Runa’s answer is double Jon’s answer. Explain how this can be.

Question 7

Cleo has 24 centimetre cubes. She uses all 24 cubes to make a cuboid with dimensions 6cm, 2cm and 2cm. Write the dimensions of a different cuboid she can make using all 24 cubes.

Question 8

One gram of gold costs £32.94. What is the cost of half a kilogram of gold?

Question 9

Jack chose a number. He multiplied the number by 7. Then he added 85. His answer was 953. What number did he start with?

Question 10

A machine pours 250 millilitres of juice every 4 seconds. How many litres of juice does the machine pour every minute?

Year 6 pupils were left in tears after a series of difficult SATs papers this week (Getty Images)

Answers

1. 45%

2. 50

3. 5%

4. No, because a rectangle with sides 6cm by 2cm has a perimeter of 16cm and an area of 12cm2 but a rectangle with sides 5cm and 3cm has the same perimeter of 16cm but it has an area of 15cm2 which is different so she is not correct

5. 14

6. If it’s 50 or more but less than 55 it will round to 100 (nearest hundred) and 50 (nearest ten) and 100 is double 50 OR 0 is 0 to the nearest 100 and 0 to the nearest 10 and twice 0 is 0

7. Answer should give three integers other than 2, 2, 6 (in any order) whose product is 24

8. £16470

9. 124

10. 3.75