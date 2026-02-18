Bad Bunny takes on a leading role in Residente's directorial debut, 'PORTO RICO'

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Puerto Rican artists Residente and Bad Bunny are teaming up to tell the story of their home in an original historical drama.

René Pérez Joglar, the Grammy winner known professionally as Residente, will make his directorial debut with “PORTO RICO,” filmmakers and producers said Wednesday. Bad Bunny, the artist born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is set to lead a starry cast which currently includes Viggo Mortensen, Javier Bardem and Edward Norton.

“I have dreamed of making a film about my country since I was a child. Puerto Rico’s true history has always been surrounded by controversy,” Residente said in a statement. “This film is a reaffirmation of who we are — told with the intensity and honesty that our history deserves.”

“PORTO RICO” is being described as an “epic Caribbean Western and historical drama” inspired by true events. Residente co-wrote the script with Alexander Dinelaris, the Oscar-winning screenwriter behind “Birdman.”

It will mark the first leading role for Bad Bunny, who has appeared in several supporting roles in movies recently including “Happy Gilmore 2” and “Caught Stealing,” and who recently made waves with his historic Super Bowl halftime performance, which highlighted Puerto Rican culture and history.

The film has a bevy of power players behind it, including Oscar-winning Mexican filmmaker Alejandro G. Iñárritu, who is executive producing, and backing from Live Nation Entertainment. No details were available about when the film might shoot or be released.

Norton signed on to produce as well, saying in a statement that the film “sits in a tradition of films we deeply love, from ‘The Godfather’ to ‘Gangs of New York,’ that both thrill us with visceral drama and iconic characters and eras while also forcing us to face up to the shadow story under the American narrative of idealism.”

He added: “Everybody knows what a poet of language and rhythm René is. Now they’re going to see what a visual visionary he is as well. And bringing him and Bad Bunny together to tell the true story of Puerto Rico’s roots is going to be like a flame finding the stick of dynamite that’s been waiting for it.”