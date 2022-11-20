Jump to content

Quote Box: Reaction to UN climate meet deal on disaster fund

Reaction as delegates at the United Nations climate summit in Egypt officially approved a deal on a fund for developing countries vulnerable to climate change made worse by polluting developed nations at a plenary session early Sunday

Via AP news wire
Sunday 20 November 2022 03:05

“In a historic breakthrough, wealthy nations have finally agreed to create a fund to aid vulnerable countries that are reeling from devastating climate damages.

“This loss and damage fund will be a lifeline for poor families whose houses are destroyed, farmers whose fields are ruined, and islanders forced from their ancestral homes.

“This positive outcome from COP27 is an important step toward rebuilding trust with vulnerable countries.” — Ani Dasgupta, president of the environmental think tank World Resources Institute.

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

