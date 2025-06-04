Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 04 June 2025 20:35 BST
Egypt Monastery
Egypt Monastery (Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Egypt says the sovereignty of a famous monastery is assured.

Egypt's foreign minister on Wednesday told his Greek counterpart that the spiritual and religious value of the Saint Catherine Monastery and surrounding archaeological sites will be preserved. That's according to a statement.

The Greek Orthodox Church had been concerned after an administrative court said the state owns the land but affirmed the monks' right to use the site.

The Patriarchate of Jerusalem last week expressed concern and said “it is our sacred obligation to ensure that Christian worship continues on this holy ground, as it has done for 17 centuries.” It acknowledged Egypt's assurances there would be no infringement.

Egypt's presidency last week said the ruling consolidates the state's commitment to preserve the monastery's religious status.

