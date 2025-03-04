Middle East latest: Arab leaders meet in Egypt to approve counterproposal to Trump's Gaza plan

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Arab leaders meeting in Egypt are set to approve a counterproposal to President Donald Trump’s call for the Gaza Strip to be depopulated and transformed into a beach destination.

The summit on Tuesday hosted by Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi is expected to include the leaders of regional heavyweights Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, whose support is seen as crucial for any postwar plan.

Egypt has developed an alternative plan in which Palestinians would be relocated to safe areas inside Gaza equipped with mobile homes and shelters while its cities are rebuilt. Hamas would cede power to an interim administration of political independents until a reformed Palestinian Authority can assume control.

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, an opponent of Hamas, was attending the summit.

Israel has ruled out any role for the Palestinian Authority in Gaza and along with the United States has demanded Hamas’ disarmament. The fragile ceasefire that took hold in January is meanwhile in limbo and the war could resume.

Trump shocked the region last month when he suggested Gaza’s roughly 2 million residents be resettled in other countries. He said the United States would take ownership of the war-ravaged territory and redevelop it into a Middle Eastern “Riviera.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu embraced the proposal, which was roundly rejected by Palestinians, Arab countries and human rights experts, who said it would likely violate international law.