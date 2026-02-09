2 golds in 3 days for Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen at Olympics, Eileen Gu wins silver

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Swiss skier Franjo von Allmen won the first gold medal of the Milan Cortina Winter Olympics over the weekend, and he added another on Day 3.

It's turning into quite the Olympic debut for von Allmen, who partnered with Tanguy Nef to win the team combined Monday in the event's Olympic debut.

Unlike Saturday when he captured downhill gold, von Allmen needed some help two days later.

The Swiss-2 team was in fourth place after von Allmen's downhill run but Nef made up a 0.42-second deficit on a rutted slalom course on the Stelvio to post a combined time of 2 minutes, 44.04 seconds.

The Swiss-1 team of Marco Odermatt and Loic Meillard tied for silver with the Austrian-1 team of Vincent Kriechmayr and Manuel Feller. Both teams finished 0.99 seconds behind.

Jake Paul watches fiancée Jutta Leerdam win speedskating gold

The Netherlands won its first gold of the Milan Cortina Games, helped by some star power.

Dutch speedskater Jutta Leerdam captured the women’s 1,000 meters in front of her fiancé, YouTuber-turned-boxer Jake Paul.

After securing gold, Leerdam stopped near the stands to blow kisses toward Paul.

It was a Dutch 1-2, with Femke Kok taking silver for the speedskating-loving nation. Defending Olympic champion Miho Takagi of Japan won bronze.

Gu denied by Gremaud — again

Mathilde Gremaud retained her Olympic freeski slopestyle title, denying Eileen Gu a gold medal for a second straight Winter Games.

And once again, it was by the most slender of margins.

Gremaud won the final with a score of 86.96 from the best of her three jumps, while Gu took silver behind her Swiss rival with her best effort of 86.58.

That's a margin of 0.38. Four years ago in Beijing, it was 0.33.

Gremaud, who also has a silver and bronze from previous Olympics, described it as “the best run so far of my life.”

Megan Oldham of Canada took bronze.

Gu, the sport's biggest name, has two more gold-medal shots — in big air and halfpipe.

