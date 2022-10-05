Jump to content

Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

Authorities say a Mexican citizen who was shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas has died from his wounds

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 05 October 2022 22:20

Mexican man killed in shooting at US Border Patrol station

Border Patrol Shooting

A Mexican citizen was fatally shot at a U.S. Border Patrol station in Texas in the second deadly shooting along the U.S.-Mexico border in less than a week.

The man was in custody at the Ysleta Border Patrol Station in El Paso on Tuesday when he was shot, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said in a statement. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the FBI said.

The Border Patrol said its agents were involved in the shooting but no details were released about what preceded it.

The Mexican Consulate in El Paso said the man who died was a Mexican citizen who was being processed at the station when criminal charges against him were discovered. The FBI is leading the investigation into the shooting.

The shooting happened days after two migrants were shot, one fatally, while getting water along the U.S.-Mexico border in rural Hudspeth County, about 90 miles (145 kilometers) east of El Paso. In that case, two Texas brothers — including one who had been a warden at a detention center that has housed immigrants — were arrested and charged with manslaughter.

The man who was killed and the woman who was wounded in Hudspeth County were both from Mexico, the consulate said Tuesday.

