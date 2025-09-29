Video game maker Electronic Arts to be acquired and taken private for $55 billion
Electronic Arts, maker of video games like “Madden NFL" and “The Sims,” is being acquired for $55 billion, the most expensive acquisition of a public company to be taken private in history.
Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, PIF and Affinity Partners will pay EA’s stockholders $210 per share. The deal was anticipated, with leaks of discussions coming out at the end of last week in a report by The Wall Street Journal. The total value of the deal eclipses the $32 billion price paid to take Texas utility TXU private in 2007.