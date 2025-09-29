Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Notifications can be managed in browser preferences.

Jump to content
Sign up to our newsletters
Independent
BulletinTrump latest
More
Best
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Next article

Video game maker Electronic Arts to be acquired and taken private for $55 billion

Electronic Arts, the video game maker of “Madden NFL,” “The Sims,” and other popular titles, is being acquired and taken private for $55 billion

Michael Liedtke
Monday 29 September 2025 13:27 BST
Electronic Arts-Buyout
Electronic Arts-Buyout (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Electronic Arts, maker of video games like “Madden NFL" and “The Sims,” is being acquired for $55 billion, the most expensive acquisition of a public company to be taken private in history.

Under the terms of the deal announced Monday, the private equity firm Silver Lake Partners, PIF and Affinity Partners will pay EA’s stockholders $210 per share. The deal was anticipated, with leaks of discussions coming out at the end of last week in a report by The Wall Street Journal. The total value of the deal eclipses the $32 billion price paid to take Texas utility TXU private in 2007.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in