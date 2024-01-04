Jump to content

Unsold Christmas trees are on the menu for elephants and bison at the Berlin Zoo

Via AP news wire
Thursday 04 January 2024 13:00

There’s a bit of post-Christmas cheer on the menu for elephants and other tenants at the Berlin Zoo: they can chomp on Christmas trees that didn’t find a home.

The tree treats were unwrapped Thursday in what has become an annual event. Elephants tore off branches with their trunks and either gobbled them or tossed them around their enclosure.

The European bison nestled into the trees before starting to munch on them. And reindeer sniffed and played with the conifers.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from select vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

