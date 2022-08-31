Jump to content
Queen to see in new UK leader in Scotland for first time

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain’s outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 31 August 2022 12:27
Queen Elizabeth II will remain in Scotland, where she is taking her summer break, to receive Britain's outgoing Prime Minster Boris Johnson and his successor next week, Buckingham Palace officials said Wednesday.

The 96-year-old monarch traditionally holds audiences with outgoing and incoming prime ministers at Buckingham Palace, her official London residence.

Officials said that Johnson will travel to Balmoral, the queen's summer holiday home in the Scottish Highlands, to formally tender his resignation on Tuesday. His replacement — either Liz Truss or Rishi Sunak, the two finalists in the Conservative Party leadership race — will also make the trip on the same day.

The queen has been having mobility problems and she cancelled some engagements in recent months. British media reported that the decision to have her remain in Scotland was taken to provide certainty to the political handover arrangements.

The queen has been served by 14 prime ministers during her reign.

Johnson announced his resignation in early July. His Conservative Party is set to announce his successor on Monday,

