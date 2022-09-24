Jump to content

Palace reveals ledger stone at queen's final resting place

Buckingham Palace has released a photo giving the first public glimpse of the new ledger stone installed at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II

Via AP news wire
Saturday 24 September 2022 23:24
Britain Queen
Britain Queen

Buckingham Palace released a photo Saturday giving the first public glimpse of the new ledger stone installed at the final resting place of Queen Elizabeth II.

The image shows the hand-carved Belgian black marble slab with brass letter inlays set into the floor of King George VI Memorial Chapel, St. George’s Chapel, at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England.

Surrounded by floral wreaths and bouquets, it is inscribed with her name and the years of her birth and death, alongside those of her father, George VI; her mother, Elizabeth; and her husband, Philip, who died last year. It replaces a previous slab that had only her parents.

All four royals were members of the Order of the Garter, which has St. George’s Chapel as its spiritual home.

The release came ahead of the queen’s burial site opening to visitors next week as Windsor Castle reopens to the public.

Elizabeth was laid to rest together with the Duke of Edinburgh on Monday evening in a private service attended by King Charles III and other members of the royal family, following her state funeral at Westminster Abbey and committal service in Windsor.

Follow AP coverage of Queen Elizabeth II at https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

