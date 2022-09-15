Jump to content
Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state

Via AP news wire
Thursday 15 September 2022 09:38

Live updates: People wait all night to view queen's coffin

LONDON — Thousands of people have stood in line through the night in London, waiting their turn to view Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin as it lies in state.

Authorities said the line on Thursday stretched about 2.6 miles (4.2 kilometers) along the south bank of the River Thames.

The queen’s flag-draped oak coffin is lying in state at 900-year-old Westminster Hall for four days before her funeral on Monday.

People, hushed and somber, streamed past each side of the coffin.

Military detachments standing guard are rotated every 20 minutes.

One of the ceremonial guards appeared to faint early Thursday and fell off the raised platform. His condition was not immediately clear.

The queen died in Scotland last Thursday at age 96, ending a 70-year reign.

___

KEY DEVELOPMENTS:

— Huge line to view monarch’s coffin is queue fit for a queen

— What to know about the queen’s lying in state

— Leaky pen and staff job cuts: King Charles III under scrutiny

— Former British colonies are conflicted over Queen Elizabeth II's legacy

— Find more AP coverage here: https://apnews.com/hub/queen-elizabeth-ii

___

OTHER DEVELOPMENTS:

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron has sent King Charles III his condolences and offered him his full support in addressing “common challenges.”

Those challenges include “the protection of the climate and the planet,” a statement from the French presidency said.

Before he became monarch after last week’s death of his mother, Queen Elizabeth II, King Charles often spoke out on those issues. But as sovereign he is expected to tread more carefully in his political comments.

Macron spoke with the king by phone on Wednesday. He said on Twitter he will attend the Queen’s funeral.

