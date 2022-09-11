India observes day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

India on Sunday observed a day of mourning for Queen Elizabeth II with flags lowered to half-staff on all government buildings.

Official entertainment events were also canceled “as a mark of respect to the departed dignitary,” the Ministry of Home Affairs said.

Flags atop Indian Parliament, President House, Red Fort and other government offices in New Delhi were lowered.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday called Elizabeth “a stalwart of our times.”

Britain ended two centuries of colonial rule of the Indian subcontinent in 1947.