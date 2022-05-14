AP Week in Pictures: Global
May 7-13, 2022
From an elderly woman walking inside a metro station being used as a bomb shelter in Kharkiv, Ukraine, to Britain’s Prince Charles sitting by the The Imperial State Crown in the House of Lords Chamber, during the State Opening of Parliament, in the Houses of Parliament, in London, during Queen Elizabeth II's absence for the first time in six decades, to a 1964 silkscreen painting “Shot Sage Blue Marilyn,” by Andy Warhol, that sold for $195 million at Christie's, making the iconic portrait of Marilyn Monroe the most expensive work by a U.S. artist ever sold at auction, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by The Associated Press in the past week.
The selection was curated by AP photo editor Pamela Hassell in New York.
Follow AP visual journalism:
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews
AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images
AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com/
