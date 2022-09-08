Doctors 'concerned' about Queen Elizabeth II's health
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II is under medical supervision as doctors are “concerned for Her Majesty’s health.”
The announcement comes a day after the 96-year-old monarch canceled a meeting of her Privy Council and was told to rest.
The palace says the queen is “comfortable” and remains at Balmoral Castle in Scotland, where she has spent the summer.
