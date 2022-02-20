Queen Elizabeth II tests positive for COVID; mild symptoms

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II has tested positive for COVID-19 and is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms

Via AP news wire
Sunday 20 February 2022 11:54
Britain Royals
(PA)

The palace said Sunday that the 95-year-old British monarch will continue with light duties.

The queen has received three jabs of coronavirus vaccine.

Both her eldest son Prince Charles and daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall have also recently contracted COVID-19.

