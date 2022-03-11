Queen to miss Commonwealth Day service but keep other events

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week

Via AP news wire
Friday 11 March 2022 18:16
APTOPIX Britain Royals Canada
APTOPIX Britain Royals Canada

Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, who recently recovered from COVID-19, will not attend a Commonwealth Day service at Westminster Abbey next week.

The palace said Friday that the 95-year-old monarch has asked her eldest son Prince Charles to represent her at Monday's service celebrating Britain and the international grouping based around its former colonies.

The palace said the queen plans to continue with other scheduled engagements next week, including in-person audiences.

The queen tested positive for COVID-19 on Feb. 20 and was said to have mild symptoms. She returned to in-person engagements this week, meeting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau at Windsor Castle on Monday and later meeting the head of Britain's armed forces.

Palace officials have said that Elizabeth has been fully vaccinated and has had a booster shot.

Recommended

Senior royals attending the Commonwealth Day service include Charles, his wife Camilla, and Prince William and his wife Catherine.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in