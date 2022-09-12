Jump to content
Support us
Contribute
Login
Support us
Contribute
Login

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone

The Emmys red carpet kicked off in sticky Los Angeles with a strong show of red on the fashion carpet

Via AP news wire
Monday 12 September 2022 23:46

Elle Fanning Old Hollywood for Emmys, others in red zone

Show all 14

Glamour was back Monday at the Emmys with some metallic sparkle and lots of bright color as an otherworldly Britt Lower, Old Hollywood Elle Fanning and their fellow stars walked the gold carpet in sticky Los Angeles humidity.

Lower, from “Severance,” donned a Venetian beaded gown in gold with matching elbow-length gloves. There were cut outs up top and thin embellished straps.

“It felt like I wanted to wear outer space. I have an appreciation for fabrics, my mom was a home economics teacher. I feel great in it,” Lower told The Associated Press.

There were plenty of figure-hugging looks and Old Hollywood glam. Connie Britton was in goddess gown by Monique Lhuillier in a soft pink, a cape like effect at the back. Elle Fanning wanted to honor the creatives on her show, “Catherine,” so she wore a black and pink gown embellished at the chest designed by Sharon Long. Fanning’s hair was in a pulled-back bob.

“I’ve always been inspired by the Old Hollywood glam of the ’50s,” said Fanning, a first-time nominee.

Recommended

Laverne Cox and Himesh Patel helped kick off the parade of fashion, she in a bold black armor-esque Jean Paul Gaultier Couture mini and he in a white print tuxedo jacket, eschewing the usual evening black. Royal blue on Sarah Thompson (a “Yellowjackets” writer), marigold yellow and more — bright color was a strong starter of the night.

“I’m quite warm, I’m in a three-piece suit. I love this suit, but I wasn’t expecting the heat,” Patel said.

Natasha Rothwell of “The White Lotus” chose red for a gown with balloon short sleeves and a hot commodity on fashion carpets — pockets! Megan Stalter also went for red in a sheer dress that celebrated her curves. Jen Tullock of “Severance” was in the red zone, a thigh high slit and structured sleeve number by Thierry Mugler, worn with drop pearl earrings.

“I’m such a fan of his line. It’s elegant but still has a sense of humor," Tullock said.

Stalter, from “Hacks, was in burned out velvet by Norma Kamali. She had a faux red rose pinned between her breasts.

“It took my breath away and my words. It’s kind of a sexy dress. It’s wild like me,” she said.

Mark Indelicato was in the red club, sort of. Indelicato's hair was bright red and his black tux sported long split tails like a train. And the men? Phil Dunster of “Ted Lasso” went for burgundy tux with black lapels, though his Lasso co-star Brett Goldstein and lots of other men stayed with black.

Emily Heller, meanwhile, went in a different direction. She had a “Kick Me” sign on the back of her short floral dress, and a bit of toilet paper stuck to one shoe.

Recommended

___

Associated Press writer Beth Harris in Los Angeles contributed to this story.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in