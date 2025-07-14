Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Elmo's hacked X account posted racist messages. Sesame Workshop is trying to regain control

Sesame Workshop is working to regain control of Elmo's X account after a hacker posted racist and antisemitic messages

The Associated Press
Monday 14 July 2025 15:30 BST
Sesame Workshop was trying to regain full control over its Elmo account on the X platform Monday after a hacker gained access and posted a string of racist and antisemitic messages.

“Elmo’s X account was compromised by an unknown hacker who posted disgusting messages, including antisemitic and racist posts. We are working to restore full control of the account,” a Sesame Workshop spokesperson said Monday. Sesame Workshop is the nonprofit behind “Sesame Street” and Elmo.

The account was compromised over the weekend and instead of the usual posts of encouragement and kindness, Elmo's 650,000 followers were given antisemitic threats and a profane reference to the Jeffrey Epstein sex trafficking investigation. Those tweets were soon deleted.

X did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Elmo's social media account has lately become a place for mental health awareness. Last year, the red fuzzy monster, eternally 3 ½, caused a sensation when he asked: "Elmo is just checking in! How is everybody doing?” It prompted responses from then-President Joe Biden and Chance the Rapper.

