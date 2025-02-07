A federal judge is to consider whether to block DOGE access to the US Labor Department

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge will consider Friday whether to block Trump adviser Elon Musk ’s team from accessing systems at the Labor Department, which has investigated the billionaire’s companies.

Three unions sued to keep DOGE workers out of the systems that they say contain sensitive information about workers, including those who have filed safety complaints about their employers.

The Labor Department also has information about investigations into Musk’s companies such as SpaceX and Tesla, as well as information about competitors' trade secrets, the unions said in their suit.

The Justice Department said the unions are just speculating, and haven't shown DOGE employees would get access to the information they’re worried about. Three DOGE employees have been detailed to the Labor Department to carry out its cost-cutting mission, they say.

U.S. District Judge John Bates, an appointee of Republican President George W. Bush, is hearing the case.

The suit comes as Musk, the world’s richest man, consolidates control over large swaths of the federal government with the blessing of President Donald Trump. Musk’s team, the Department of Government Efficiency, has gained access to sensitive Treasury Department payment systems, largely dismantled the U.S. Agency for International Development and offered financial incentives to millions of federal workers to resign.

“At every step," wrote labor union lawyers represented by the advocacy group Democracy Forward, “DOGE is violating multiple laws, from constitutional limits on executive power, to laws protecting civil servants from arbitrary threats and adverse action, to crucial protections for government data collected and stored on hundreds of millions of Americans.”

The department is home to the Occupational Safety and Health Administration, which has investigated and fined SpaceX and Tesla in connection with worker safety, the unions said in court documents.

Labor Department leaders told a union member this week that Musk and his team would be visiting and workers should let them do “whatever they ask, not to push back, not to ask questions," the unions wrote.

The Justice Department says there’s no proof of wrongdoing and the judge shouldn’t issue “a sweeping, prophylactic order … based on plaintiffs’ rank speculation that DOL will violate the law.”

A different judge temporarily restricted DOGE access to Treasury Department systems that process trillions of dollars in payments per year to two employees with “read only” privileges. Thirteen states have also vowed to sue over DOGE access to federal payment systems.