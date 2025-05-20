Stay up to date with notifications from The Independent

Independent
Elon Musk says he'll still be Tesla CEO in 5 years' time

Billionaire Elon Musk says he’s committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years’ time

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 20 May 2025 15:01 BST
Trump Mideast
Trump Mideast (Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Billionaire Elon Musk said Tuesday he’s committed to being CEO of Tesla in five years’ time.

The question came as Musk made a video appearance at the Qatar Economic Forum hosted by Bloomberg.

A moderator asked: “Do you see yourself and are you committed to still being the chief executive of Tesla in five years’ time?”

Musk responded: “Yes.”

Tesla has faced intense pressure as Musk worked with the administration of President Donald Trump as part of its Department of Government Efficiency effort, particularly amid its campaign of cuts across the U.S. federal government.

