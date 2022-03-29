Elton John adds more North American dates to his farewell

Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state

Via AP news wire
Tuesday 29 March 2022 14:35
Music-Elton John
Music-Elton John
(2022 Invision)

Elton John has added 11 new dates on the North American leg of his farewell tour, including concerts in New Jersey, Massachusetts, California, Arizona and Washington state.

John begins his final run of dates in North America in Philadelphia on July 15, finishing with a three-night engagement at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles on Nov. 17, 19 and 20.

The new dates include concerts on July 24 in East Rutherford, New Jersey; July 27 in Foxborough, Massachusetts; Sept. 8 in Toronto; Sept. 13 in Charleston, South Carolina; Oct. 8 in Santa Clara, California; Oct. 16-17 in Tacoma, Washington; Oct. 22 in Vancouver; Nov. 9 in San Diego; Nov. 11 in Phoenix; and Nov. 17 in Los Angeles.

Next year, John has two shows in Auckland, New Zealand, on Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, and soon-to-be-announced dates in Australia before the epic five-year tour formally concludes in Stockholm, Sweden, on July 8, 2023.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in