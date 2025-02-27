Mexico's Supreme Court orders a zoo to improve conditions for Ely the elephant

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Mexico’s Supreme Court on Wednesday ordered a zoo to improve the health of an African elephant named Ely, the first time the country’s highest court has made such a move in favor of an animal.

The court ordered that there be “a constant improvement of her health and physical condition.”

The decision by a panel of four justices upheld a lower court’s order last year in Ely’s favor and experts believe it could set a precedent in Mexico recognizing that animals have rights.

Advocates have argued that Ely suffered from depression, especially since the death of Maggie, the other elephant sharing her habitat, in 2016, as well as illnesses she suffered in captivity. Ely would bang against the walls of her enclosure and began to lose wait. Her defenders called her “the world’s saddest elephant.”

The elephant has lived at the San Juan de Aragon zoo in Mexico City for 13 years since being rescued from a circus.

“Ely was in terrible conditions,” said Diana Valencia, founder and director of the animal rights group Opening Cages and Opening Minds. “I believe she would have died soon.”

Wednesday’s ruling follows another high court decision last month when it determined that Mexico City laws against animal mistreatment and cruelty were constitutional.

Valencia conceded that the zoo had improved Ely’s living conditions, but only after public pressure.

The zoo expanded the elephant enclosure and added two more elephants in 2023 and 2024.

Veterinarian Gabriela Uribe Acosta, director of the zoo’s Center for Wildlife Conservation, said she was confident the zoo could comply with the court’s order to improve Ely’s life.

She said a team of six people are responsible for keeping her enclosure clean and another half dozen people monitoring her health.

Uribe Acosta dismissed assertions that Ely is depressed. She said the elephant was stable and had improved since the other elephants were added to the enclosure.

But Wednesday’s order could reverberate beyond Ely. Lawyer Sergio Méndez Silva, litigation coordinator for the local Foundation for Justice, said “Mexico is taking a significant step with a precedent like this and I believe this will mark a before and after.”