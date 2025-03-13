'Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive' to film in New Mexico

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

It's been almost 40 years since Emilio Estevez first drew his revolver as Billy the Kid in the iconic Western “Young Guns.”

The actor visited the New Mexico State Capitol on Thursday during Film and Media Day to announce that he'll be coming back to where it all started to film the next installment in the franchise. He will direct “Young Guns 3: Dead or Alive” and will star again as the famous outlaw. The cast also includes original members Lou Diamond Phillips and Christian Slater.

Estevez said during a news conference that he's heard jokes about whether the title should be “Old Guns.”

The first “Young Guns” premiered in 1988. Its success resulted in a sequel that followed two years later. Both were filmed in New Mexico.

The state has a long history in the movie making business. Its stunning and rugged landscapes were a popular backdrop for Westerns starring John Wayne, Humphrey Bogart, Spencer Tracy and Kirk Douglas. It’s now home to production hubs for Netflix and NBCUniversal.

Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham on Thursday highlighted “Young Guns” as one of the films that helped to establish the state as a premier filming destination, saying the next one will add to the legacy.

“This production represents exactly what our film incentives are designed to attract — high-quality projects that create jobs for New Mexicans while showcasing our state’s extraordinary beauty,” she said.

Estevez, 62, said some work already is happening on the film, but officials didn't provide any details on when the cameras could start rolling. The plot also is under wraps, although Estevez and Phillips had hinted in interviews in recent years that it was very possible that the franchise would return to the big screen.

Written by Estevez and John Fusco, “Young Guns 3” will be produced by Morgan Creek.