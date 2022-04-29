AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
APRIL 22 – APRIL 28
As Russian attacks across Ukraine this week dominated the news, French President Emmanuel Macron was reelected, winning another five years in the presidential palace. Many countries celebrated Orthodox Easter, this time without the restrictions linked to the coronavirus pandemic, while elsewhere the Islamic holy month of Ramadan continued. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa. The selection was curated by Madrid photographer Bernat Armangue.
