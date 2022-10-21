France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groups
French President Emmanuel Macron says France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures
France to leave energy treaty criticized by climate groupsShow all 3
French President Emmanuel Macron said Friday that France will become the latest European Union country to leave an energy agreement which climate groups claim is being used by the fossil fuel industry to legally challenge environmental measures.
The Energy Charter Treaty (ECT) entered into force in 1998 to protect foreign investment in the energy sector. Climate nongovernmental organizations have been calling for a mass EU withdrawal from the treaty.
Italy has already quit the ECT, while Spain and the Netherlands have also announced similar plans.
As part of EU Green Deal policies, member countries agreed last year that the treaty needs to be revised to discourage all further investments in fossil fuel-based energy infrastructure projects, “unless they are fully consistent with an ambitious, clearly defined pathway towards climate neutrality," in line with United Nations targets.
Macron last month called for a “ massive acceleration ” of renewable energy development in his country, including offshore wind farms and solar power, via a new plan that seeks to bring lagging France closer to the energy policies of its EU neighbors.
The move comes amid a major energy crisis in Europe aggravated by Russia’s war in Ukraine. Macron wants France to gain more independence in terms of electricity production.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.