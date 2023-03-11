Watch as Emmanuel Macron leads tribute to victims of militant attacks

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Watch as Emmanuel Macron leads tributes to those who have lost their lives due to militant attacks on French soil.

This feed shows the scene in Paris as the country marks the European Remembrance Day for Victims of Terrorism.

"We work to better prevent and respond to terrorist threats, putting the voices of victims and survivors at the centre of our response," the European Commission tweeted.

This year marks the 19th year that Europe has observed the occasion to remember those who have been killed.

In a statement, the commission said: "We will never forget them. We will not surrender to the fear terrorists try to instill when they commit their atrocities. The goal of terrorists is to divide our society. We will not allow them to succeed."

The European Day of Remembrance of Victims of Terrorism was established after the Madrid Bombings of 11 March, 2004.

