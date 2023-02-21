England soccer team drama at London's National Theatre

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Often surrounded by drama, England’s soccer team is being turned into an actual show.

London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct the show, which starts previews in the Olivier Theatre on June 10 and opens June 20 during a run through Aug. 11.

___

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports