England soccer team drama at London's National Theatre

The Associated Press
Tuesday 21 February 2023 19:07
Often surrounded by drama, England’s soccer team is being turned into an actual show.

London’s National Theatre said Tuesday that Joseph Fiennes will star as manager Gareth Southgate in “Dear England,” a new play by James Graham that asks the question: Why can’t England’s men win at their own game?

“What Gareth Southgate has attempted in his quiet cultural reform of England football I find epic and deeply moving,” Graham said in a statement.

Olivier Award winner Rupert Goold will direct the show, which starts previews in the Olivier Theatre on June 10 and opens June 20 during a run through Aug. 11.

AP MLS: https://apnews.com/hub/major-league-soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

