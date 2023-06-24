AP's Global Week in Pictures: June 17 - June 23

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

June 17 – June 23, 2023

From revelers celebrating the Summer Solstice, near Salisbury, England, to Saudi special force members, warming up for a parade in preparation for the annual Hajj pilgrimage to people cremating relatives who died during a scorching heat wave in northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images from around the world made or published by the Associated Press in the past week.

The selections were curated by AP photo editor Subramoney Iyer in New Delhi.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews/

AP Images on Twitter: https://twitter.com/AP_Images