List of winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards
Winners have been announced at the British Academy Film Awards
Winners of the 2022 British Academy Film Awards, announced Sunday:
Film — “The Power of the Dog”
British Film — “Belfast”
Director — Jane Campion, “The Power of the Dog”
Actor — Will Smith, “King Richard”
Actress — Joanna Scanlan, “After Love”
Supporting Actor -- Troy Kotsur, “CODA”
Supporting Actress -- Ariana DeBose, “West Side Story”
Rising Star -- Lashana Lynch
British Debut — Director Jeymes Samuel for “The Harder They Fall”
Original Screenplay — Paul Thomas Anderson, “Licorice Pizza”
Adapted Screenplay — Sian Heder, “CODA”
Film Not in the English Language — “Drive My Car”
Musical Score — Hans Zimmer, “Dune”
Cinematography — Greig Fraser, “Dune”
Editing — “No Time to Die”
Production Design — “Dune”
Costume Design — “Cruella”
Sound — “Dune”
Casting — “West Side Story”
Visual Effects — “Dune”
Makeup and Hair — “The Eyes of Tammy Faye”
Animated Film — “Encanto”
British Short Film — “The Black Cop”
British Short Animation — “Do Not Feed the Pigeons”
Documentary — “Summer of Soul”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.