BC-OLY-Beijing Olympics Coverage Advisory

OLY--MAINSTREAMING MENTAL HEALTH — Mental health was the breakout star of the Tokyo Olympics: It shook up those Games and made everyone sit up and take notice. At the Beijing Olympics, it’s more like the defending champ: It pops up regularly, but no one is shocked when it enters the conversation. This is what many hoped for, that as more athletes acknowledged what they face behind the scenes, the stigma around talking about mental health would recede and the issue would merely become one more challenge in the mix. By Sarah DiLorenzo. UPCOMING: 1,010 words by 4 a.m., photos.

OLY--BEIJNG-TIBET HOTEL — People attending the Beijing Winter Olympics can’t visit Tibet because they’re in China’s “closed loop” system for foreign visitors. But some visitors, including part of the Associated Press’ Olympics team, are getting a taste of the region because they’ve been assigned to the Tibet Hotel By Kelvin Chan. UPCOMING: 950 words by 10 p.m., photos.

OLY--SPD-SPEEDSKATING — Speedskating medals are awarded in the men’s 500 meters at the Beijing Olympics. By Beth Harris. UPCOMING: 600 words, photos. Competition begins at 3 a.m.

OLY--JUM-SKI JUMPING-LARGE HILL —Poland’s Kamil Stoch aims to win a third straight Olympic gold medal in ski jumping on the large hill. By Larry Lage. UPCOMING: 650 words, photos. Competition starts 6:45 a.m.

OLY--SBD-MIXED TEAM SNOWBOARDCROSS — Mixed team snowboardcross makes its debut at the Olympics. Each team consists of one man and one woman. The men go first, then the women start in a staggered fashion, based on how the men finished in their race. By Pat Graham and Eddie Pells. UPCOMING: 500 words, photos. Competition begins at 10 p.m.

