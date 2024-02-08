Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe now
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Disney to invest $1.5 billion in 'Fortnite' maker Epic Games to create games, entertainment

The Walt Disney Co. says it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games

Via AP news wire
Thursday 08 February 2024 01:27
Disney Epic Games
Disney Epic Games
(AP)

The Walt Disney Co. said Wednesday it is paying $1.5 billion for a stake in “Fortnite” maker Epic Games, working with the game developer to create a “games and entertainment universe” that will feature games, shows and characters from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, Avatar and more.

“This marks Disney’s biggest entry ever into the world of games and offers significant opportunities for growth and expansion,” Disney CEO Bob Iger said in a statement.

Disney said the two companies have already collaborated on “Fortnite” content, including the Marvel “Nexus War with Galactus,” which drew more than 15.3 million concurrent players.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in