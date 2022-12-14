Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans

A judge will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams' plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment

Via AP news wire
Wednesday 14 December 2022 20:49

For now, judge won't stop NYC mayor's homeless removal plans

Show all 5

A judge said Wednesday that he will not immediately halt New York City Mayor Eric Adams’ plans to force mentally ill people from the streets and into treatment.

In a written order, U.S. District Judge Paul A. Crotty in Manhattan said there was currently no evidence that irreparable harm would likely occur before he rules on a request after exploring the subject further in coming weeks.

On Nov. 29, Adams announced that he wanted police and city medics to more aggressively get severely mentally ill individuals off the streets and subways and into treatment.

Advocates for people with mental illnesses want the plan stopped, saying police officers should not be first responders for those needing health care.

Individuals and groups, including New York Lawyers for the Public Interest and the National Alliance on Mental Illness of NYC, asked Crotty last week to order an immediate halt.

Recommended

At a hearing on Monday, a city lawyer said training on the new initiative had not yet begun for 30,000 first responders.

On Wednesday, Crotty set a schedule for arguments on the issue stretching through January.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in